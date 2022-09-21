Passing showers are expected through the night as cooler air funnels into the region. These showers will be fairly light.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST
Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning Thursday. You should expect that it will be a cloudy and overcast day with a leftover showers possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to chilly moments on Friday morning.
This weekend will be active for weather as the jet stream pushes passing frontal systems our direction. There will be a warm front Friday that draws in another round of clouds with passing afternoon showers possible and highs only in the 60s.
Saturday will be sunnier warmer with temps jumping in the 70s to 80s, a brief hot day. By Saturday night, another cold front will pass through Missouri and could bring overnight showers. This rain should clear up by Sunday morning leaving skies sunnier and windy with gusts out from the northwest.
Quiet and fall-like weather will be the norm for nearly all of next week as a large Canadian airmass is locked in by high pressure. Highs next week will generally only reach the 70s with morning temps in the 50s.