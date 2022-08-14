Rainfall is still needed across the region as drought conditions continue to persist across the state. Thankfully that is the forecast as we head towards the middle of the week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 60s. Highs will warm to the middle 80s for the afternoon.
TUESDAY’S RAIN
Rain chances will begin to increase Monday night into the early morning on Tuesday. Showers, and possibly an occasional rumble of thunder, can be expected in the widespread rain.
Rain will gradually go from widespread to scattered through the afternoon with rainfall becoming much more isolated overnight.
Temperatures will be much cooler for the middle of the week due to the rain with highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s. We will be gradually warming for the middle of the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll be watching a few slight rain chances into the weekend with the below average temperatures continuing into next week.