A passing storm system will bring a warm Monday with morning showers before cooler air moves in for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Monday will start with morning showers and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°. Rain will clear by late morning and sunshine will be increasing with highs warming to the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday will keep the sunshine, but it will be cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s. The weather pattern will be active with another passing storm system on Wednesday, but all that precipitation is expected to be in the form of rain. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Cooler air will continue towards the end of the week and for the weekend with highs dipping to seasonal levels, in the upper 40s. There will be another chance of precipitation towards the end of the weekend.

8 Day PM.png

