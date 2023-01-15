A passing storm system will bring a warm Monday with morning showers before cooler air moves in for the remainder of the week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start with morning showers and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°. Rain will clear by late morning and sunshine will be increasing with highs warming to the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Monday: Showers are likely for Monday morning! A few rumbles can't be ruled out as well. We'll get drier for the afternoon with highs near 60° and mostly sunny skies. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/eRR06AbQMn— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 15, 2023
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tuesday will keep the sunshine, but it will be cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s. The weather pattern will be active with another passing storm system on Wednesday, but all that precipitation is expected to be in the form of rain. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.
Cooler air will continue towards the end of the week and for the weekend with highs dipping to seasonal levels, in the upper 40s. There will be another chance of precipitation towards the end of the weekend.