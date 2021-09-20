A strong cold front is on the way and will send more fall-like weather to Missouri.
Showers and thunderstorms will become possible after 7 a.m. as a cold front is going to start pushing through the region. A few of these storms may become strong with 40-70mph wind gusts possible. Hail is slightly lower of a threat, but may still be possible. The tornado threat is extremely low, but can't be completely ruled out.
Storms should gradually weaken as they move through central Missouri and the bulk of the rain will be done by 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 on a zero to five scale - isolated and brief issues may be possible this evening.
HERE COMES FALL WEATHER
Starting Tuesday morning, there will be a northerly breeze that ushers in a new, cooler air mass over Missouri. The overall temperature change will be around 15-25 degrees cooler than this past weekend.
Highs over the next several afternoons will only reach the lower to middle 70s. You might want to get jackets and sweatshirts ready! Morning temps will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The autumnal equinox will take place Wednesday at 2:22 p.m. CDT.