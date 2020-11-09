KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

WARMEST NOVEMBER 9 ON RECORD IN COLUBLIA

Records for 2020 keep coming and this time it is a mid-Missouri record. (See the latest Atlantic hurricane season record below towards the end of this story.)

The previous record for the warmest low was 60º from 1931, but in 2020 we only cooled to 61º, breaking the record by one degree. The record high was not broken. In 1999 and 1964 Columbia reached 78º but in 2020 we only reached 75º due to clouds.

However, when you consider both the high and the low and average them out, November 9, 2020 was the warmest ever. The previous record for average temp was from 1931 when the high was 75º and the low was (the record) 60º. In 2020 we reached 75º but we bested the old record to 61º for the low and therefore the average is 68º for the day, instead of 1931's previous record of 67.5º.

If you're wondering, in 1999 and 1964 when we reached 78º the low both days was 50º which only makes an average of 64º for the day.

TUESDAY STORMS

We've been talkin about a strong cold front for Tuesday for a week now. It's finally here.

The morning looks mainly dry on Tuesday. Storms will push in and out mainly between 11am and 4pm on Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop rapidly behind this frontal boundary. Temps will generally be in the lower 70s ahead of the system and drop quickly into the 50s and 40s behind it. There are ingredients for thunderstorms, too.

Storms may become strong to severe. Winds gusting around 50-60 mph will be the main threat, though a spin-up tornado isn't out of the question.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 1 on our 0 to 5 scale for Tuesday because there likely won't be issues, but you should still pay attention. Be sure to download the KOMU 8 Weather App for the latest alerts and coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next chance for rain is Saturday. Otherwise the next 8 days looks dry with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures look fairly seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Some days will remain slightly above average, in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

This warmer trend is expected to continue through the middle of November.

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON RECORD

We've finally reached uncharted territory. Not only has 2020 had the most (12) landfalling storms in America, crushing 1916's record of 9, but now we have a 29th named storm. We've never had more than 28. And before 2005 we never had more than 20.

The records this hurricane season have been unimaginable.Not only are we now in uncharted territory with 29 named storms, we've also had 12 landfalling storms in America, crushing the old 1916 record of 9. There are 53 days left in 2020. pic.twitter.com/wsgd8Pt3Um — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) November 10, 2020

Meet Subtropical Storm Theta. Theta will not threaten the U.S. In fact, it is heading east in the Northern Atlantic towards Portugal and Spain.

This trend of more storms and stronger storms will continue as our planet keeps warming. That doesn't mean every year will be like this, but we will see years similar to this occurring more frequently.