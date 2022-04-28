Rain had to fight through a large amount of dry air on Thursday morning, but showers have started to fall across the region. Passing showers are expected to continue through the evening hours. Additional rainfall is expected on Friday.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Rain is expected to fall during two different rounds on Friday. In total, the day will NOT be a washout, but you will need the rain gear at times.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the region on Friday morning. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread, and could produce heavy rain at times along with thunder, lightning and small hail.
These showers and storms are expected to exit around midday, and we will become much drier for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s and some sunshine will be possible in the afternoon.
The next round of showers and thunderstorms that we’ll be watching won’t move in until late Friday night and early Saturday morning. These storms are expected to develop across eastern Kansas where they are likely to be strong to severe.
Storms will move east and lose a lot of their punch through the night. By the time this activity arrives in mid-Missouri, we’ll be watching for a few downpours, strong wind gusts, and small hail. The severe weather threat is very low.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means that there likely won’t be issues, but you’ll still want to pay attention. The main concerns we’ll need to keep an eye on localized flooding in flood prone areas, small hail and strong wind gusts.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A few leftover showers are possible on Saturday morning, but drier conditions are expected through the day with highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday is looking a touch cooler with highs near 70.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll watch for a few passing rain chances through the new week with temperatures near or slightly below average for this time of the year.