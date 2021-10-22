Unsettled weather is forecast this weekend and at times rain may be heavy.
Friday will be a sunnier day with more mild highs by the afternoon. Still cold this morning as some will be waking up in the upper 30s to lower 40s. By this afternoon, highs will be in the middle 60s.
Pleasant and cool weather expected this evening for high school football. Temps will be in the upper 50s under a light breeze
WEEKEND THUNDERSTORMS
Starting Saturday morning will be a round of scattered storms across central and southern Missouri which should clear up by midday. sunshine is expected among mixed cloud cover Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.
Saturday evening will be mostly dry, but storms are likely to redevelop after 8-10pm and will continue overnight through Sunday morning. Some of this rain will be heavy.
A break in the rain is expected midday Sunday followed by another round of storms developing Sunday afternoon. We are watching for the potential of severe weather with this Sunday afternoon/evening round.
All modes of severe weather will be possible if this system organizes and materializes correctly and residents of central Missouri are advised to be "weather aware" Sunday.
Rainfall will be heavy this weekend with accumulations around 0.50" to 3.00" possible. The may be cases of flash flooding.
The weather will be a little more quiet to begin next week. Temps will stay above normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s/70s. There are still a few slight chances for rain through Wednesday. For now, cooler and sunny weather is expected into Halloween weekend.