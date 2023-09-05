Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the 70s this morning. 90s stick around again today with humid conditions before 80s and lower humidity moves in for the rest of the week.
Warm Tuesday, Some Showers
For your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Some isolated showers will be possible late this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, it will not be a wash out day.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with passing showers and storms. These storms will be mainly after 8 p.m. with damaging winds as the primary threat. I updated to a storm mode index of a ONE.
Lower Humidity, 80s the Rest of the Week
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the middle 80s with a few rain chances through Thursday. It will also be less humid through the weekend as well.