A set of rainy days are ahead for us moving into the middle of the week.
Tuesday will be a mainly dry day with rain showers forming over western Missouri throughout the day. Expect lots of clouds and a breeze out from the east. Highs today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
This rain chance will become likely heading into the evening as showers become widespread into Tuesday evening.
Rainfall over the next 2-3 days could be heavy at times and occasionally mixed in with thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm on Wednesday over eastern Missouri could be strong too with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
The trends for rainfall on Thursday have also been increasing with the latest sets of data, so if you originally had outdoor plans for Thursday, be aware rain is becoming more likely.
In total, we could receive around 0.50" to 1.50" of rain accumulation in the state, with the heaviest of this rain for locations between Columbia and Kansas City.
Into Memorial Day weekend will be a return of sunshine and warmer, more humid conditions. Basically, it will fell more like summer outdoors for the 'unofficial' start of summer. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s with mornings struggling to cool into the 60s.
Water temperature at Lake of the Ozarks have been measured at 67 degrees at the Bagnell Dam.