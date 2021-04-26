Less than a week ago we saw winter conditions with the latest 1"+ snowfall on record and a record cold morning on April 21. Now, we've experienced our first taste of summer.
We reached 87º in Columbia on Monday, making it the warmest of the year. It was almost a record high, but that is still held by the year 1989 with 89º.
Over the past 130 years the average first 87º day hits on May 8th. That means we hit it 12 days early this year. However, that is considerably later than last year.
In 2020, the first 87º+ day was on April 8th, an entire month earlier than average.
This is a trend we have seen increasing over time. Summer-like weather is arriving earlier and this year is no exception... even if we did see snow and record cold less than a week ago. Remember that extreme changes in weather are becoming more frequent due to our warming world. Going from one extreme to the next in a short amount of time, which has already been an increasing occurrence, will continue to become more frequent moving forward.
STORMY WEDNESDAY
The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The morning will likely see isolated to scattered activity. But it likely won't rain the entire morning straight-through.
A cold front will slowly push through during the day and that will provide ample support for widespread showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.
Rain may be moderate to heavy at times. This may lead to a flooding risk.
Winds may also be breezy during times of thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening and small hail may also form if conditions align.
Overall, the heavy clouds and widespread rain will limit severe weather activity. Stay tuned.
Most of central Missouri is expected to receive between 1-2" of total rainfall accumulation, though some areas north of HWY 24 may see less than 1".
It is still too early to know where the heaviest rain will line up. however, wherever a heavy band ends up may see over 2" of rainfall accumulation.
ENDING THE WEEK
Rain will slowly push out Thursday morning as the frontal boundary pushes southeast. Sunshine is possible in the afternoon.
Friday should be mainly sunny as a high pressure center moves overhead.
THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND
A warm front on Saturday will allow temperatures to once again move above average with highs near 80. At this time we expect dry weather through the weekend.
The next chance for showers and thunderstorms may come in the middle of next week with another cold front on Tuesday or Wednesday, May 4 or 5.