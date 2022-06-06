A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through part of central Missouri this evening. This line of storms will be weakening, but will have the potential to produce heavy downpours and some stronger wind gusts. Storms are expected to slowly fall apart as we lose the peak heating of the day
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
We will start the day with a lot of cloud cover and temperatures in the middle 60s. Sunshine will gradually be increasing with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday does look mainly dry, but a few spot showers will be possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday night into Wednesday another quick pass of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the region. This line of storms will dissipate through the day with highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday is looking dry with highs in the lower 80s. Another pass of showers and thunderstorms is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday, bringing slightly lower temperatures for the weekend.
Heading into next week, mother nature is going to turn up the thermostat with highs in the 80s & 90s.