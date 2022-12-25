With 1" of snow still left on the ground in Columbia, this was the first White Christmas since 2017!
The snow trend is going to continue tonight. Snow will begin moving into mid-MO from northwestern Missouri as early as this evening. Snow will move through in two rounds.
Round one of snow will be late evening until about 2AM, then we will have a little bit of dry time until some may wake-up.
The second round of snow flurries will be during the morning commute, around 6AM, and continue off and on throughout the rest of the morning.
For this system, we will be in a storm mode index of 1 on the the 1-5 scale, meaning nuisances are possible and you will want to stay updated. Snowfall will be light and we will likely see an inch or less across central Missouri.
Also tomorrow, temperatures will fall throughout the day and will be mostly in the 20s.
As for the rest of the week, we will have a little bit of sun only to end the week, and year, on a rainy note. Temperatures to end out the year will be warmer than average, something I'm sure will be welcomed after being so cold last week.