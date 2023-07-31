After scattered showers through the day on this Monday, we're looking ahead to a very active rest of the week with multiple chances for rain.
As for the rest of the evening hours, expect more dry time as muggy conditions continue. Temperatures will remain near the middle and upper 70s through most of the evening before temps drop to the lower 70s early tomorrow morning.
Also happening overnight: more chances for rain! The early nighttime hours will likely be dry and rain chances look to begin early on Tuesday morning. Through the rest of the morning, expect some scattered showers.
Some of these showers do have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be strong wind gusts and isolated downpours. Because of this, we will be in a Storm Mode Index of 1 meaning there likely will not be issues, but you'll still want to pay attention.
Passing showers will continue into the early afternoon, but will gradually become drier. Similar conditions will continue into Wednesday as well.
Temperatures continue to warm into the days Wednesday and Thursday. As highs climb back into the middle 90s, heat indices could warm to triple digits.
Humid conditions will continue throughout the rest of this week as dew points near the lower to middle 70s, which will leave us with a "tropical" feel.
Luckily for us, this warm snap will not last too long. Temperatures are looking to cool slightly to near average by the weekend.