It has felt like summer with temperatures in the 90s for the last several days and that is going to continue through the weekend, but a cool down is coming early next week.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s and afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see a few extra clouds, especially for areas south and east of Columbia. Those areas could also see a stray shower, but most locations will stay dry.
TRACKING OUR COLD FRONT
Monday will be another warm day with highs near 90° under partly to mostly sunny skies.
The timing for our cold front has been trending earlier and it is now expected to arrive Monday night bringing passing showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms could produce a strong wind gust or two, but at this time the severe weather threat is low
Rainfall totals will be light from this rain and generally look to be around 0.1-0.5”. The bigger impact of this front will be the cooler and more seasonal air that will filter in for Tuesday afternoon and continue through much of the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny once the cold front passes with highs in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s. We are expecting to warm slightly by the end of next week.