Wednesday was another day of record breaking temperatures with a new record warmest low and record high temperature. More records are likely through the rest of the week.
Wednesday Update: If you're keeping track we are at five new records so far this week! Additional records are possible on Thursday and Friday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/7K7M5eZdXu— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 11, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday is going to be another warm and humid day with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 90s.
The record warmest low is 70° (1970) and the record high is 93° (1956).
Heat index values are expected to peak in the middle to upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A slow moving cold front will pass through the state Friday into Saturday bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s highest chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
As storms arrive on Friday night an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Hail and strong winds would be the primary concerns with any storms that do become strong or severe.
Passing shower and storm chances will linger through the weekend, but there will be a lot of dry time and cooler temperatures.
Next week’s pattern is looking a bit unsettled with passing storm chances and highs around 80°. Stay tuned!