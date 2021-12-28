Widespread rain fell across central Tuesday morning and more moisture chances are on the way over the next several days.
Tuesday Rainfall Totals: We saw a pretty healthy rainfall across central Missouri this morning with many locations picking up 1-2" of much needed rainfall. We have more moisture on the way. I'll have the forecast at 5, 6. 9, & 10PM on KOMU 8 News. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/q4MVJ4RVYO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 28, 2021
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
Temperatures are looking much more seasonal for Wednesday. We will start the day in the lower 30s and warm to the lower 40s for the afternoon.
We will also be watching for spot rain showers and drizzle throughout the day. Rain won’t add up to much, but it is likely to remain a cool and damp day.
Areas along and north of HWY 24 will be cold enough that a few snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in, but this is not expected to accumulate or cause problems.
THE LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021
Thursday will be dry and sunny skies will return as highs warm back to the upper 40s. Cloud cover will be increasing on Friday, but temperatures will be warmer with highs in the middle 50s.
Rain will become possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.
LOOKING AHEAD
Colder air is expected to filter into the region just in time for the new year. As moisture lingers from Friday Night’s rain that means snow will become possible.
However, there is a lot of dry air that will try to mix into this system as well as an uncertain storm track. A southerly storm track would mean we’re colder with more snow. A northern storm track would mean we’re warmer with all rain.
At this point, it looks like the main precipitation type will be rain before we switch to light snow on the back side of this system.
It is still too early to tell how much snow will accumulate, if any does at all. Higher chances of accumulation will be along the Missouri/Iowa border into Iowa. At this point, there is no need to worry about this storm. We will keep you updated.
Cold air filters in briefly for Sunday before more seasonal temperatures arrive early next week.