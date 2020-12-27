Settle in for a doozy, folks! The end of 2020 is looking to end with not one, but possibly two storm systems. What a world. We've got you covered, please keep checking back for the latest updates. The newest First Alert Weather Story can always be found at the top of our KOMU 8 Weather webpage (komu.com/weather) and in the KOMU 8 Weather App.
THE FIRST STORM
After temps in the 50s and 60s over the weekend, we have cooler high pressure from the north on Monday that will bring us back down to reality with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and northwesterly winds from 5-15 mph. Monday may end up being the only completely dry day of the week.
A low pressure storm system from the west will begin moving in slowly on Tuesday.
Temperatures will likely still be below freezing in the morning and midday. Any moisture that moves in during this time may fall as flurries or a wintry mix.
Warmer weather will continue its surge into mid-Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, bringing temperatures above freezing and changing any mix into pure rain. However, overall, our moisture content on Tuesday looks rather limited to me. The majority of our moisture will arrive on Wednesday.
Temperatures will continue to warm overnight thanks to a strong southerly flow, reaching the 40s for Wednesday morning.
I expect Wednesday morning to start with all rain due to temps in the 40s. Rain may even be moderate at times. I expect it to be widespread; a good soaker.
As the storm system pushes east in the afternoon, and a cold front kicks through, I expect our temperatures to plummet. This will change any rain into snow assuming moisture is still available behind the frontal boundary.
It's hard tell at this point how long any snow will fall behind this system. I believe we may see snow for an hour or longer.
A few flurries may stick around into Thursday morning.
Accumulations for rainfall will likely be up to 1.5" and for snow, less than 1", but it is still early for a snow forecast.
The biggest snow impacts from this system will be north of Missouri.
There is still time for this to change. Any shift in the location of this LARGE system will mean a different outcome for us. As of Sunday evening this system is still off the coast of California. Stay tuned, please.
THE POTENTIAL SECOND STORM
I'm watching for the chance of a developing system out of the Gulf of Mexico for Friday, New Year's Day. It may mean more snow for us and if it hits all the right points, it may be more impactful than the first system of the week.
With this one, it will depend entirely on how the first shapes up. We're talking about miles and miles and miles of atmosphere swirling around and with a large system coming through on Wednesday it could very well change everything for Friday.
I hope that makes sense and encourages you to stick with us here at KOMU 8 for an honest forecast track. Don't believe any hype you see online. It can all change.
With that said, we may get the most accumulating snow of the week on Friday if all the ingredients come together just right. That's a BIG if. But, should you have plans for the New Year, I want you to know of that possibility and have the First Alert, and stay tuned.