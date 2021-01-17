KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

Let me start by saying...there WILL BE SUN this week. First, we have to get through Monday and Tuesday and a touch more of rain and snow, depending on where you live.

Sunday night and Monday morning may see developing fog, and with temps cooling into the 20s, this may stick to surfaces.

MONDAY RAIN & SNOW

Areas north of I-70 have the best chance to see passing snow showers in the afternoon. Areas along and south of I-70 have a better chance for just rain. Meanwhile, folks closer to the Lake of the Ozarks, or south of HWY 50, may not see much of anything.

For those who see snow, a dusting is expected, though around 0.5" is possible. Temperatures will only warm into the 30s in this area, but should warm enough that most snow melts as it reaches the surface. We do not expect widespread road issues.

Areas that see only rain or nothing at all should reach right around and above 40º. The drier the area, the higher the temp will go. Most locations with rainfall accumulation likely won't go over 0.10".

TUESDAY CLOUDS

Tuesday will likely hold on to mostly cloudy skies; they're pesky to get rid of with this pattern. However, a warm front will push in on Wednesday that will give us a break from our dreary January for a couple days.

MID-WEEK WARMTH AND SUNSHINE

Wednesday through Friday are expected to be mostly sunny. Yes, for real!

Wednesday and Thursday should reach temps around 50º. Wednesday will likely be breezy with a warm front and low pressure system moving through, allowing winds to gust around 30mph.

NEXT WEEKEND

Cooler, seasonal weather will return with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Chances for rain and/or snow are expect to return on Sunday into the following week.