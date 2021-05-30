We've finally had some dry time and sunshine for a couple days, albeit with well-below average temps. Now, warmer weather is on the way, along with more rain chances.
MEMORIAL DAY
If you were hoping for a dry day, your wish may come true. The best chance for rain will be along and north of the HWY 24 corridor.
The rest of central Missouri is expected to be mostly cloudy.
High temps may reach the lower to middle 70s depending on how much sunshine breaks through the clouds.
TRACKING MORE RAIN
A low pressure system currently in the Rocky Mountains over New Mexico and Colorado will make its way towards SE Missouri in the coming days. This will give our area a renewed chance for rainfall.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have a chance for these showers as the system crosses the Mississippi River and heads northeast through Illinois.
We do not expect a "washout" with rain all day, but rounds of showers will be possible, with drizzle mixed in-between.
WARMER WEATHER AHEAD
The first weekend of June will feel much more seasonal for this time of year with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. We should remain seasonal or above average in temperatures through the beginning of June with a chance for rain one to three times per week.