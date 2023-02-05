It was a mild weekend in central Missouri and that’s going to continue for the early part of the week. Temperatures will get cooler, but are expected to remain average to above average for this time of the year.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday is going to be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. These windy conditions will bring wind chills in the 20s during the morning as temperatures fall to the middle 30s.
This gusty southerly wind will help temperatures warm to the lower 60s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. The record high for Monday is 69° (2009) and looks safe.
RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances will move into the region starting Monday night with a few passing showers. This is expected to move out for Tuesday with skies remaining cloudy through the day as rain chances stall over southern Missouri. We will need to keep an eye on Tuesday to see if these rain chances can shift north
Widespread rain is expected to return on Wednesday and continue off and on through the night with a few straggling showers left on Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be in the range 0.75” to 1.5” for most locations. Higher totals are expected across southern Missouri.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to be average to above average with another warming trend towards the weekend.