Heat will continue for mid-Missouri into the weekend ahead, with temperatures forecasted to slowly increase throughout the next couple of days. While we should stay in the high 80s for the weekend, the beginning of the following week could see the region cross into the lower to mid 90s.
Humidity will remain high across this period, with heat indices hovering just underneath the triple digits.
This will be alongside decreasing chances of rain, with only Friday expected to bring a sizable threat to the area. Most rain that day would likely be in the form of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning and evening hours.
LATER ON
Though the heat will definitely be here for the immediate future, we could see a cool down back into the mid 80s later into next week.