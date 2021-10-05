Rain is on the way and will not be arriving from the usual direction (west). This time our rain will be drifting in from the east.
Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday mixed in with clouds and sunshine. Overall, there will be a lot of dry time at least for today and temps will be a few degrees cooler - only reaching the lower to middle 70s.
Higher rain chances can be expected Wednesday and some of the rain could produce high accumulations of around 0.50" to 1.00" through Thursday morning. By Thursday, most of the rain will begin clearing up with only a slight chance for stray showers. Friday is trending dry with high pressure near Denver expected to move over the region ahead of this weekend.
Conditions for the University of Missouri's homecoming weekend will be warm and breezy at times. Conditions for house decs in Mizzou's 'Greek Town' will be mild and jackets are likely not needed with temps in the upper 60 to lower 70s Friday evening.
The MU Homecoming parade will begin at 9am with sunny skies and temps in the 70s, rising in the middle to upper 80s by the 3pm kickoff of the Mizzou football game. Winds will be breezy, gusting to around 30+ mph.