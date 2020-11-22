Monday will see clouds quickly increasing. Showers are possible in the afternoon, though it won't rain all afternoon or evening. The bulk of our rain between Monday to Wednesday will be on Tuesday.
TUESDAY RAINFALL
Rain coverage will slowly increase throughout the morning. Rain will become widespread midday and in the afternoon. A few showers may be moderate in intensity.
The better chance for moderate to heavy downpours will be in the evening as a cold front finally moves through. This will add to instability and a few rumbles of thunder may also be heard.
A half-inch of rainfall is possible throughout central Missouri.
Rain should push out on Wednesday morning and sunshine is possible in the afternoon depending on how quickly clouds clear out.
WIND FOR THE WEEK
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the only breezy days this week. Winds may gust up to 30 mph both days.
Meanwhile, Monday looks calm thanks to high pressure moving through in the morning. Thanksgiving looks to be on the calmer side, too.
THANKSGIVING
Sun and a passing clouds are expected on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Enjoy the day! It will be fairly typical for this time of year, slightly above average.
NEXT WEEKEND
We're watching for a potential low pressure system and cold front to move through bringing cooler temps and a chance for precipitation. Stay tuned as we track this developing system throughout the week.