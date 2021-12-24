December 2021 has had multiple temperature records and Christmas Eve 2021 will go down as the warmest Christmas Eve on Record.
Today's high of 74° breaks the previous record of 69° from 1889 & 1955. pic.twitter.com/A7N55Dwc04— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 24, 2021
CHRISTMAS FORECAST
Cooler air is set to filter in for Christmas Day as a cold front sinks to the south overnight. This cold front could bring a few rain showers along and north of I-70.
High temperatures on Christmas day will likely occur as the clock strikes midnight. We will then cool to the upper 40s for Christmas morning. Temperatures will hold relatively steady and only warm a couple of degrees as we head into the afternoon.
The low temperature on Christmas is likely to occur in the overnight hours before midnight as we fall into the lower 40s.
SUNDAY FORECAST
Sunday will start on a cool note with temperatures in the middle 30s. A warm front will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. This means temperatures will be in the middle 50s for the afternoon, but we could actually continue to warm into the evening hours.
Additionally, a few showers are possible through the afternoon and evening.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will arrive late Sunday night into Monday and that will bring falling temperatures on Monday. Sunshine will be increasing through the day as temperatures hold in the 50s.
The forecast doesn’t get any less messy as another warm front arrives Monday night into Tuesday bringing widespread rain showers on Tuesday. A cold front is then expected to arrive Tuesday evening and that will drop temperatures to much more seasonal levels for the end of the week.