Passing showers and thunderstorms and associated cloud cover kept temperatures lower for some on Wednesday and the same is expected for Thursday.
SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE
We now have a chance for severe weather this afternoon, this evening and again overnight tonight. Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 out of 5 and you will want to be updated for the latest trends on thunderstorms activity. The main storm hazards will be damaging winds and heavy, flooding rain. Large hail may accompany these storms too, especially early this evening.
As seen last night, northern Missouri received around 1.00" to 4.50" of rainfall and occurred flooding along areas nearby HWY 36 in Northwest Missouri. This heavy, flooding rain will be possible again tonight and could lead to brief road closures in Mid-Missouri for the Friday AM commute.
HEAT ALERTS
The Excessive Heat Warning has been canceled early for some locations due to the morning thunderstorms, but remains in effect for all of southern Missouri where heat indices will reach the 100s this afternoon, possibly as highs as 108.
High temperatures along and south of I-70 will continue to be at a dangerous level with heat index values in the triple digits.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Please do not be afraid of calling 9-1-1 if you feel sick or feel the signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST
Thunderstorms from earlier in the morning will continue to dissipate and leave skies partly cloudy for the afternoon. Isolated storms may still be possible during the day, but mainly north of I-70. Sunshine will return this afternoon leading to temperatures in the lower to middle 90s over southern Missouri. Temps will only reach the upper 80s in northern Missouri.
Heat Index values will top in the triple digits for the southern portion of the viewing region.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday. One or two of these storms could become strong with a 30-50 mph wind gust. Storms will exit and highs will be a little cooler, in the lower 90s.
Cooler conditions will stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with lower humidity.