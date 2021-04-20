While it is uncommon to receive snow in Missouri this late into April, sometimes it can happen and we just have to be prepared and ready for a slick, slushy day!
Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 on a zero to five scale today, because we do think travel issues are possible during the morning hours when snowfall is moderate to heavy leading to low visibility and slushy roads.
TUESDAY'S SNOW
This can occasionally happen, April snow. It just doesn't happen very often, if at all. Starting around 3-4am, snow showers will move into northwestern Missouri and will limit visibilities on roads for those near Fayette, Salisbury and Chillicothe. Slushy roads are possible in these locations north of I-70. By 6-7am, these snow showers will be in Moberly, Boonville and Columbia. Areas south of I-70 will gradually receive rain/snow showers as the morning goes on where impacts are expected to be very low.
By early afternoon (1-2pm), most snow will have exited central Missouri and will mix with slightly warmer air over southern Missouri turning the snow showers to a mix of snow and rain. Eventually by mid afternoon, main precipitation mode will be only rain as air temperatures rise back in the upper 30s to lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Expect low visibility and slushy roads during morning commutes. Travel conditions will improve greatly by lunchtime and we'll see lots of snowmelt this afternoonhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/4Dt4cNgg0B— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 20, 2021
Snowfall amounts will be fairly minimal on roads and overall roads are expected to remain in fair, drivable shape due to warm ground temperatures. Elevated surfaces are different as it is exposed to air more efficiently and can lead to snow accumulations. We will see this over all of Missouri in some capacity tomorrow, but mostly over northern Missouri where accumulations on grasses and bridges could reach 1-3" snowfall.
HARD FREEZE - WEDNESDAY MORNING
This will hopefully be the last time we endure a frost, or freeze this season as warmer weather is forecast for the end of April. Heading into Tuesday night skies will be clearing and a surge of unseasonably cold air will move over the Midwest. Forecast temperatures will be near record-lows in the upper 20s. Columbia's record low is 29 degrees. We will either tie, or break this record.
Plants sensitive to cold weather must be covered up to prevent being significantly damaged and/or killed by the freezing cold. Disconnect water hoses from outdoor pipes to prevent a pipe burst. Another frost, or freeze is possible into Thursday morning as forecast lows will range from 30 to 34 degrees.
INTO THE WEEKEND
The weather will be much-less eventful for the rest of the week and this weekend, mainly just ordinary April stuff. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return Friday, but is expected to clear up on Saturday morning. Weekend rain chances overall are low at this time. Highs will be in the lower 60s.