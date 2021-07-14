Humidity returned to the region today and that humidity is going to remain in place through the first half of the weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
The first half of the day will be mainly dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.
Cloud cover will increase through the day as our cold front starts to sink to the south bringing with it chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms will occur in several rounds from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Some of these showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall as the primary threats. The tornado threat and hail threat are low, but can’t be ruled out.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this event because there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
TRENDING DRIER INTO THE WEEKEND
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger through Friday morning, but we will start to trend drier for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler in the lower 80s.
Weekend rain chances are starting to trend lower, because it looks like the frontal boundary that is expected to stall across the state will stall further to the south. If this boundary stalls more to the north, rain chances would increase
At this point, rain chances are looking isolated to scattered through the weekend with plenty of dry time. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier trend is expected to develop as we head into next week for much of the Midwest. We will still need to watch for passing rain chances, but overall we are looking drier.
Temperatures will be below average to start next week, but we will slowly warm towards the end of the week.