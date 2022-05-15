Don't miss the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night!
The best viewing times are between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, with totality around 11:11 p.m.
Skies should continue to clear in time for the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! Temps will be in the 60s. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/erRmlaue6d— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) May 15, 2022
After a record breaking week last week, temperatures will be much more seasonal this week.
On Monday, expect high temps in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
A low pressure system will move closer on Tuesday and that will give us mostly cloudy skies and chances for a few showers and thunderstorms during the day.
The best chance for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be Tuesday night.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 1 on the zero to five scale for Tuesday night. This is because while the chance for severe weather is low, we cannot currently rule it out. Stay tuned.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and storms ahead of a cold front that will move through on Friday.
For Friday, we will be watching for a cold frontal passage. At this time it appears most of the ingredients won't be able to come together for thunderstorm development until the system reaches I-44 after moving through central Missouri. This means that much of the day will be dry and storms will develop to our SE and move SE. We will need to monitor the development of this system all week because there is a chance for severe weather with the storms that do develop, therefore, if they develop sooner, in central Missouri, we may have strong storms on Friday. Stay tuned.
The weekend is expected to be cooler behind Friday's cold front. Temperatures will range from 50 to 70 all weekend.
We may head into the end of May with a wetter pattern the following week.