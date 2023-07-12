It was another hot and humid day with temperatures in the 90s once again. While it was quiet today, storm chances are moving in late evening and overnight.
Wednesday Storms
Let’s talk storm chances for overnight. There is still a lot uncertainty with timing and severity. Storms will begin to fire up late this evening and into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms will be possible with the primary threats being damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up the size of quarters. Isolated flash flooding is not out of the question where heavy pockets of rain tend to set up.
The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated
Humidity Sticks Around, Heat Does Too
Thursday will feature temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values again around 100°.
More Comfortable Weekend Ahead
Friday into the weekend temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine, great for weekend plans, not great for our drought conditions.