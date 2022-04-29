Rain was heavy at times on Friday during the midday and early afternoon hours. We’ll be dry through much of the evening, but additional storms are possible overnight.
The heaviest rain fell along the I-70 corridor with many locations picking up over 1" of rainfall.More rainfall is possible overnight. I'll have the latest track of the rain on KOMU 8 News @ 5 & 6PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/Trt6Qga6Cg— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 29, 2022
Storms are developing across eastern Kansas this evening, these storms are expected to move into central Missouri after midnight. Storms are likely to be severe across Kansas, but they will weaken as they move east into central Missouri.
A few strong storms are possible with 30-50 mph wind gusts and small hail as well as downpours. Areas that saw heavy rain could see localized flash flooding.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means that there likely won’t be issues, but you’ll still want to pay attention.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will become sunny and it will be windy! Gusts up to 35 mph are possible through the day with highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday will be a touch cooler with highs near 70.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances return on Monday with passing chances continuing through the week. Temperatures are expected to be below average for much of the week.