We are watching storms that will move across Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska tonight. While these storms aren’t expected to do much to our weather tonight, they will play a role in the forecast for tomorrow.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but storm chances will increase for tomorrow.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
The first half of the day is expected to be mostly dry, but by the afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Storms could start to develop anytime after noon, but chances will increase after 2PM.
Once storms develop they will quickly go from isolated to scattered through the afternoon hours, meaning more storms will develop and more of us will see rain.
The strength of these storms is still looking uncertain, due to the location of leftovers and remnant boundaries from Saturday night storms.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is currently set a 1 for this event (0 to 5 scale). We will be watching for the possibility of a few isolated strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.
The main threat for any storms that become strong to severe will be 40-60mph wind gusts and localized downpours. If storms start training, and falling over the same area we could see localized flooding as ample atmospheric moisture will be in place.
The hail threat and tornado threat are both low, but can’t be ruled out.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat and humidity are still on track for next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s and low temperatures in the 70s. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-105° on Monday and Tuesday.
We will be keeping an eye on storm chances Tuesday night, but most of this activity should stay to our north.
Temperatures are looking a touch cooler towards the end of the week as a cold front tries to push south. Stay tuned!