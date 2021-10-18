The week is starting rather mild with temps in the middle 70s in the afternoons Monday - Wednesday. Winds will begin to gust near 25 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will move through central Missouri on Wednesday and that will give us a slight chance for a passing shower midday. Much of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds. In fact, areas west of HWY 63 may not receive any spot showers. Overall, those who do get rain will receive less than 0.10".
Behind the cold front, temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 60s and lows will reach the 40s.
Our best chance for rain is on Sunday as a stationary system stalls near our area. We're still too far out to know exactly where this system will line up, stay tuned.