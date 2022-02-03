The first round of the major winter storm finished early afternoon Wednesday. The second round moved out Thursday afternoon and bitter cold will follow. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
RECAP: ROUND #1
Sleet cut into snowfall totals, with ice accumulation of up to 0.25" on roads overnight before snow fully developed.
Once snow fully developed, we saw a widespread 4-8" of snow across central Missouri. The official measurement for Columbia was 7" of snow depth at noon Wednesday.
RECAP: ROUND 2
The second round of snow is quickly exiting the region and will continue to move out through the afternoon.
This round of snow heavily favored areas along and south of I-70. The official snowfall measurement for Columbia showed 2.7" of new snowfall, making for a total of 9.9" between the first and second round of the storm.
Passing flurries are possible Thursday night as weak energy moves in from the southwest. Additional accumulation is not expected. Any flurries will be gone by sunrise Friday.
TRAVEL CONCERNS
It's going to take crews a good amount of time to treat and plow roadways. Additionally, with cold temperatures in place road treatment can be less effective, or completely ineffective.
Sunny skies will return on Friday, which will help kick start the process of melting. Be cautions that refreezing will occur in the overnight hours.
TEMPERATURES
Temperatures will drop to near 0° for Friday morning with wind chills around -5°. Highs on Friday will warm to the middle 20s, with wind chills in the 10s.
Saturday will be another bitter cold start with temperatures near 0° and wind chills between 0º and -10°. Highs will warm to the middle 30s.
Overall, a warmer trend is expected next week.