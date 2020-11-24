It's been a rainy Tuesday, as expected. Rain will continue as a cold front moves in from the west. Don't be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder overnight along with heavy downpours. The bulk of our rainfall this week will end by 3am Wednesday.
Wednesday morning will be rainy with passing showers and sprinkles. By the afternoon, with clouds sticking around, drizzle will still be possible. Winds will still gust around 25 mph from the west.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be around 50º through the morning and then drop into the 40s in the afternoon. We'll be down to the middle 30s on Thanksgiving morning.
Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds should be light.
WEEKEND
As we end November our temperatures will start a cooling trend. There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday as a cold front moves through, but it isn't looking promising.
A large trough of cold Canadian air will dig into the eastern U.S. on Sunday and Monday. We will be on the outskirts of this trough and will feel some of the colder temps and much of the wind. Gusts around 30-40 mph are possible depending on how well the system develops. Some of the coldest temps we've had thus far this season will be felt.