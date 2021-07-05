I hope you had a happy and safe Independence Day weekend.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs near 90º. Humidity shouldn't be too bad with dew points in the middle 60s, only increasing the feels-like temps by a few degrees.
On Wednesday a cold front is expected to push through late in the day. I expect this system to be weakening as it moves through our area. Therefore, widespread showers and thunderstorms are not expected at this time. Scattered to isolated activity is possible. Severe weather is currently not expected.
Temperatures should dip slightly behind the frontal boundary, only reaching the middle 80s on Thursday.
Friday is pushing to be the hottest of the week with highs in the lower 90s and dew points in the lower 70s, making temps feel like middle to upper 90s.
A slightly stronger, more put-together cold front is anticipated for Saturday with another, better, chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, behind this system I expect slightly cooler weather to hold on for a couple days. Highs may only reach the middle 80s Sunday and Monday of next week.