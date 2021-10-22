Pleasant and cool weather expected this evening for high school football. Temps will be in the upper 50s under a light breeze. Lows tonight in the upper 40s.
3 ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS
The first round of thunderstorms will roll through southern Missouri during the morning hours on Saturday. These storms will be more focused along/south of I-70, no severe weather is expected with this first round. Saturday afternoon should be drier, but clouds will hang around through most of the day.
A warm front will slowly push north throughout the afternoon into the overnight hours. Stalling near or just north of I-70, the warm front will be the focal point of round 2 of thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday. This places northern Missouri in the greatest chance of these overnight storms. No severe weather is expected for round 2, but these storms will produce a lot of heavy rain and localized flash flooding is not out of the question.
After round 2 moves out by noon on Sunday, the next several hours become crucial for round 3. The question is can the atmosphere "recharge" enough energy to get storms going. If we do, then strong/severe storms can be expected with all modes of severe weather possible (wind, hail, tornado, flooding). That hinges on if we do, so stay tuned to KOMU 8 throughout the weekend to keep updated.
You can stay prepared with this potential upcoming storm system with KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App and your NOAA Weather Radio.
Rainfall will be heavy this weekend with accumulations around 0.50" to 3.00" possible. The may be cases of flash flooding.
The weather will be a little more quiet to begin next week. Temps will stay above normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s/70s. There are still a few slight chances for rain through Wednesday. For now, cooler and sunny weather is expected into Halloween weekend.