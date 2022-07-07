A storm system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms along with more mild temperatures into the weekend.
Thursday Night: Chances of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase through the evening and overnight hours. A few storms could be strong to severe during this time frame. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/y6b92FD20B— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 7, 2022
SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE
We have a slight chance for severe weather this evening into the overnight hours. Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 out of 5 and you will want to be updated for the latest trends on thunderstorms activity. The main storm hazards will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, particularly along highway 36. Large hail may accompany these storms too, especially earlier in the night.
Last night, northern Missouri received around 1.00" to 4.50" of rainfall and caused flooding along areas nearby HWY 36.
Any additional rainfall overnight could cause some problems in these areas. Flooding is not expected to be a significant problem for most of mid Missouri.
FRIDAY'S FORECAST
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning with temperatures in the middle 70s. We will dry out through the day with highs warming to the middle to upper 80s for much of the region. Areas south of Highway 50 could make it to the lower 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooler conditions will stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with lower humidity, but temperatures will increase again as we head into early next week. A quick moving cold front is expected to bring temperatures back to a more normal level for much of the week.