Light snow is still on track for Thursday, but the overall trend has been a southerly track which will reduce snowfall totals for much of the region.
TRACKING THE SNOW
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Thursday, which means “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.”
The main issues that we are watching will be light snow and potentially dangerous temperatures.
Light snow could begin as early as late Wednesday evening, but at the onset of precipitation snow will have to fight through dry air. As we go through the night we should overcome that dry air and snow should start making it to the ground.
Snow will then continue through the late morning before coming to an end around midday Thursday.
Wind chills are expected to be in the negatives for the entire day, leading to frostbite and hypothermia hazards if you are exposed to these temperatures for a prolonged period of time.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
Snowfall accumulations continue to look minor with most locations south of I-70, picking up only a dusting to 1” of snowfall. We will be watching for a few localized areas near the lake that could see up to 2” of snowfall.
The storm track has shifted south, so there are areas north of I-70 that are likely to stay dry or only see a few flurries.
TRAVEL
Once the snow begins to make it to the ground we will start seeing impacts to travel starting with reduced visibility. The ground temperatures are below freezing, meaning snow will start sticking to the ground immediately.
Thursday morning could have a few slick spots as snow continues to fall, mainly for areas south of I-70. Plan some extra time to get where you need to go, slow down, and allow some distance between you and the car in front of you.
Road treatments are less effective in the cold and temperatures ranging from 10-15° are less than ideal conditions. Slick spots are possible in the afternoon and evening, but conditions should improve as road crews continue to work.
COLD AIR BEFORE A WARM UP
Thursday temperatures will range from 10-15° through the day and wind chills are likely to be near or below 0. Bundle up if you plan to spend time outside.
Friday will be even colder with temperatures in the single digits. Winds will be fairly calm, but even a low wind speed will bring wind chills near or below 0.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warm front will bring temperatures back to the 40s on Saturday with a slight chance of rain before a cold front drops temperatures back to the 30s for Sunday and Monday.