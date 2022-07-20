Have we said this before - "It's going to be hot today"? We've said that a lot this summer...
26 of the 49 days of summer have featured temperature at 90 degrees, or warmer. That is considered "above-normal". Twelve of those 49 days reached 95 degrees, or warmer. Temperatures have reached 99 degrees twice at the Columbia Regional Airport.
Wednesday will be another warm afternoon, but not as hot as yesterday thanks to a passing weak cold front. Temperatures will still reach 95 this afternoon under lots of sunshine. This even should be when we feel the more pleasant weather thanks to the passing front.
Here we go...on to the upcoming heat wave...Starting Thursday will be a 5-day stretch where temps could easily break triple digits with heat index values above 100 degrees until Monday of next week. Nightly temps will struggle to cool below 80 degrees.
Saturday appears to be the hottest day of this heat wave with the greatest potential for 100 degree temperatures, or warmer across all of Missouri. The last time Columbia officially reached triple digits is in 2018.
There will be a break-down of this heat starting early next week coming in the form of slight rain chances, at a 20% chance or less. Unfortunately, the heat will still continue for a few more days next week, prolonging the dry and hot pattern and expanding drought conditions for the state through the end of the month.