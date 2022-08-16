It will be a rainy Tuesday morning and overall the temperatures this week will remain comfortable for late-summer.
The rain will be for all of central Missouri today and accumulated rainfall totals will make everyone happy. While at times the rain will come in heavy, this will mainly be a soaking rain which should replenish soils parched from the earlier hot and dry summer.
This rain will continue until around noon, then will slowly clear up Tuesday afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy and mainly dry by the evening. Temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 70s today and accumulated rainfall totals will be around 1.00" to 2.00" through this evening.
Skies will be foggy Tuesday tonight as temperatures cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Sunshine will return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Temperatures will continue to remain very comfortable this week with highs only in the lower to middle 80s which is below-normal for this time of year. Yes. Sometimes we run into cooler air this time of year as summer begins to wind down. These cooler than normal temperatures will even last through the weekend and next week!
There will be another chance for rain coming early this weekend. Shower activity will be possible Friday evening, Friday night and again Saturday. Sunday is trending drier.