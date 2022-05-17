There will be a chance for rain tonight and rainfall may be heavy at times. Storms will be part of a brief warming trend into the middle of the week.
TUESDAY'S FORECAST
A few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours hours, but most will stay dry.
The main round of thunderstorms will be after 10pm where a complex of thunderstorms will drift in out from NW Missouri late tonight. These storms are likely to be severe before reaching central Missouri, but are expected to weaken as they move towards the region.
Our storm mode index is a 2 on a zero to five scale for gusty winds, small hail and more notably heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding in flood prone areas.
We could see anywhere from 1.00" to 2.00" of rainfall for locations that receive the direct shot of continuous rainfall. This rain will gradually clear up Wednesday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
A few mainly drier days will be following, but conditions will become hot and humid with a few afternoon pop-up storms possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will see highs in the middle to upper 80s.
We are forecasting another cold front and chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Over the weekend will be a major cool-down for the region, in addition to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the upper 60s to near 70.