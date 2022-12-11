Sunshine returned on Sunday after almost a week of mostly cloudy conditions. The week ahead will once again feature a lot of cloud cover, but will be filled with changes including a cool down.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Patchy fog is possible to start the day with temperatures falling to the lower 30s. This means that patchy freezing fog is possible across the region, meaning you might need the ice scraper. Temperatures are expected to warm into the middle 40s for the afternoon with cloud cover increasing. We are expected to stay dry through the day.
A DYNAMIC STORM SYSTEM
A strong storm system will bring severe weather to southern parts of the United States and Snow to northern parts of the country, but here in mid-Missouri it will just be rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
Rainfall totals will generally be around 0.5” across the region.
A COOLER PATTERN
A colder pattern will take hold starting the middle of the week and that pattern is expected to hold for a few weeks. Highs will generally return to the 30s.