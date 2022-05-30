Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and you might even be able to see a meteor shower if you go to a place with low light pollution. It will be a warm night with temps only dropping to around 70.
Tuesday will be mostly dry, but by the afternoon we'll have a cold front moving through, and this will give us good chances with showers and thunderstorms.
Development will begin in NW mid-MO around 3pm, popping up thunderstorms that may produce damaging winds and large hail.
This energy will then cycle and move southeast as we move into the overnight hours, giving all of central Missouri a shot at the thunderstorm activity between 3pm (Tuesday) and 3am (Wednesday).
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 on the zero to five index because there may be issues with these storms. The main potential is for damaging winds near 60mph and large hail near golf ball size. An isolated tornado isn't out of the question, nor is an isolated flash flood event if storms hold over an area long enough.
Overall, much of central Missouri will see around an inch of rainfall, with those under the heaviest rain getting closer to 2".
Wednesday will see dry time behind the early morning system and temps will be cooler on the backside of the cold front, which will be located over SE MO. Highs will be in the middle 70s for the remainder of the week, with lows in the middle 50s.
Still, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night, before high pressure moves in and dries us off for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Next week, beginning on Sunday, is looking active with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the week, along with seasonal to slightly below average temperatures.