The last two afternoons featured heavy downpours and gusty winds around Columbia. Today should be a calmer day with another afternoon chance for rain and storms.
Rainfall probabilities are highest Friday during the afternoon, dropping to slight chances for this evening. That should mean most high school football games get in without disruptions from storms; just prepare for a brief evening shower.
The highest probabilities for rainfall this weekend will be Saturday. There is still some uncertainty on when/where this widespread rain will set up, but the chances increase greatly by Saturday afternoon and evening - maybe the morning is drier? Those are the trends...stay tuned.
The system will begin to exit the region Sunday. There will still be some rain early Sunday, becoming drier as the day goes on. Rainfall amounts will range from another 0.50" to 1.00" for most of central Missouri through Sunday evening. Monday returns to a partly to mostly sunny sky with temps in the lower to middle 70s.
While there are isolated chances for rain next week, most look to stay dry with temps in the lower 70s. By late next week, temps will be on the climb again and rise above normal in the lower 80s for Mizzou's homecoming weekend