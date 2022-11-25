Sunshine returned on Friday, but the cloud cover and rain will return again on Saturday.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 30s and mostly clear skies, but cloud cover will be increasing through the day with highs warming to the upper 50s.
Rain will be the story of the evening and overnight hours, but most of the daytime hours will be dry.
Saturday: If you're planning to get out for "Small Business Saturday," prepare for a mild day with building cloud cover. Most of the day is dry, but rain chances will be on the increase after sunset. Rain will continue through the night into Sunday morning. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/3agWKDpUDZ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 26, 2022
RAIN CONTINUES
Rain will become widespread overnight Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. Rain is expected to come to an end midday Sunday with skies remaining cloudy. It will also be a much cooler afternoon with highs only reaching the 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine will return on Monday and temperatures will start a short lived warming trend for the early part of the week. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the middle 50s. 60s will return for Tuesday before a cold front arrives.
That cold front will bring a slight chance of rain late Tuesday evening before colder air arrives for the middle of the week.