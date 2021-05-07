Passing showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend. Sat AM: Scattered showers and storms are expected. These will clear and we'll see a lot of dry time. Saturday Night: Storms will arrive and we are watching for a few strong storms. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zcrV96SJoH— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 7, 2021
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
This weekend is looking wet, but it doesn’t look like a wash out. Saturday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning. These will exit as it heads toward midday, leaving only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the early evening.
This means a lot of dry time during the day, but you’ll want to keep tabs on the radar to avoid a few isolated showers.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase through the evening and overnight hours. Most of the rain will likely hold off until after 9 p.m.
The severe weather threat looks low at this time for central Missouri, but we will be watching for a line of storms to develop in Kansas in the late evening that will push towards Missouri overnight.
The big question is where the strongest storms will track. It is possible that we see a few strong wind gusts in this line along with heavy rain. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at 1 for Saturday night due to the potential of heavy rain and for a stray strong storm or two.
This area could shift depending on where storms form! Stay tuned for possible updates to this forecast.
These widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely continue through the first half of Sunday, making for a cool and rainy day. The back end of the day is looking drier and cloudy.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rain will be fairly scattered and light on Saturday, but that will change in the evening with the widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Rain may be heavy at times, with a widespread 1-2” of rain across the viewing area with locally higher amounts possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week continues to trend cool with highs in the lower 60s for the first half of the week, but there is a slight change to the forecast.
That change has to do with a strong high pressure system that is expected to build into our north. This high pressure system is expected to help push moisture to our south, meaning that we are trending drier. We’ll need to watch for rain chances, but at this point they are looking much lower.