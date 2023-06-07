Smoke and air quality is the big story of the day across the country, as wildfire smoke from Canada makes its way across the east coast. Concentration of smoke is very high right now and will continue to be over the coming days.
In Mid-Missouri smoke has been with us, but nothing like what New York is seeing. We’ll continue to see smoke drift into the state through the rest of the week.
Major reductions to air quality are currently not expected in mid-Missouri. However, if you are sensitive to reductions in air quality you might want to reduce your time outdoors.
I spoke with our friends at the Missourian today to talk about the wildfires and air quality in the east.No major concerns in Mid-Missouri, but we'll be paying attention as fires continue to burn and produce smoke. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/Hg82AXL81v— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 7, 2023
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day with highs warming into the lower 80s. A few spot sprinkles are possible, but most locations are expected to stay dry
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm into Friday and Saturday before rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, and looking increasingly likely. However, I am a bit cautious given how dry we’ve been that we could see that trend develop as we get closer. It’s worth watching, but as of right now rain is at least possible.
Temperatures will be cooler next week.