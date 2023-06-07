Webstory Image.png

Smoke and air quality is the big story of the day across the country, as wildfire smoke from Canada makes its way across the east coast. Concentration of smoke is very high right now and will continue to be over the coming days.

HRRR Smoke.png

In Mid-Missouri smoke has been with us, but nothing like what New York is seeing. We’ll continue to see smoke drift into the state through the rest of the week.

2HRRR Smoke.png

Major reductions to air quality are currently not expected in mid-Missouri. However, if you are sensitive to reductions in air quality you might want to reduce your time outdoors.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day with highs warming into the lower 80s. A few spot sprinkles are possible, but most locations are expected to stay dry

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will warm into Friday and Saturday before rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, and looking increasingly likely. However, I am a bit cautious given how dry we’ve been that we could see that trend develop as we get closer. It’s worth watching, but as of right now rain is at least possible.

Temperatures will be cooler next week.

