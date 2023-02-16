You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!
WINTER WEATHER DISCUSSION
The Winter Storm Mode index is 2 on the zero to five scale for early Thursday morning as ice and snow are in the forecast.
There will be a light wintry mix to pass over northern Missouri early this morning until 8am, followed by light snowfall from 8am until noon. This activity will generally occur north of I-70.
So far, so good on mid-Missouri travel as freezing rain and snow did NOT reach northern-central Missouri, yet.We do have pockets of a wintry mix that will be passing over locations north of I-70 from 5am until 8am. Light snow showers after 8am #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ii0gIdBrCc— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 16, 2023
Northern Missouri did not receive precipitation overnight, whereas locations from Columbia/Jefferson City/Lake of the Ozarks had thunderstorms. However, we do expect there to be ice potential north of I-70 this this next approaching round of light freezing rain/sleet from the west.
Freezing rain and sleet leading to ice on roads will be the primary concern tonight through Thursday morning, from midnight until 6am. Ice accumulations of around a glaze to 0.10" will be possible on most elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses and windshields. Although road temps will be fairly warm overnight, assume the roads rurally may be icy in northern Missouri.
Precipitation will transition to all snow around 6am and light snow will fall from 6am until noon Thursday leaving accumulations of around a dusting to 1" over north-central Missouri. However, there may be amounts of up to 3" if the snow becomes heavy enough in northern Missouri, but that would be more likely to occur outside the KOMU 8 viewing area.
All precipitation will come to an end by noon Thursday with limited sunshine.
The air will be a lot colder for the remainder of the week. Temps will only reach the lower 30s on Thursday, reaching the upper 30s with sunshine on Friday. It's definitely still winter...
However, this weekend will be warmer back to passing clouds and sunshine. Breezy at times, too. Temps will once again reach the 50s which is about 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year.