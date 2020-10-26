The first wintry precipitation of the "cold season" will arrive later today. the STORM MODE INDEX is at a 1 on a zero to five scale, meaning we likely will not have road impacts, but do use caution today.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for central and western Missouri unit early Tuesday morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and western Missouri until 1am Tuesday morning for snow and freezing rain #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/66ydqAPRTx— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 26, 2020
Winter weather timeline & temperatures
When it comes to wintry precipitation it is often "quick in, quick out" and this system is no different. A rain and snow mix will develop around 8-9am and continue through the afternoon, exiting between 7-9pm.
Temperatures will be falling during the day due to a couple of factors
- Breezy, north winds. This wind could reach 20 mph and will be pulling a colder airmass into the central part of Missouri
- Evaporative cooling. This process often occurs during wintry systems where snow precipitates into a dry airmass and evaporates. This leads to a "cooling" the air by a few degrees and eventually a saturation of that originally dry airmass. We have seen instances where it was dry with temps at 38 degrees, then dropped to 33 degrees with snow showers 30 minutes later.
We are expecting 9am temps to fall from 38 to 34 degrees by noon, and then dropping to 32-34 for the afternoon while snow and rain is occurring. Overnight temps will drop to near 32 tonight.
Storm Mode Index (1 out of 5)
Up to 1" of snow accumulation will be possible on grassy, elevated surfaces that become cold enough due to near-freezing temperatures.
Freezing rain will also be possible for locations west of Columbia and could cause a glaze of ice on windshields.
Monday: STORM MODE INDEX is a 1 on a zero to five scaleWe likely will not have road impacts, but windshield ice and a snow dusting on grass is possible from Monday 9am to 9pm this evening #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W3reoXEwLO— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 26, 2020
Snow accumulations
Due to air temperatures ranging from 28 to 32 degrees near Kansas City, western Missouri will receive a higher snowfall total of 1-2".
Central Missouri will feature a mix of rain and snow due to slightly warmer temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees, cutting into snowfall totals where accumulations will range from a dusting to 1".
Snow accumulations will be heaviest in western Missouri, Central Missouri snow accums will range from a dusting to 1"Note: most snow will melt quickly due to warm ground/road tempsLet's watch out for slushy roads if snow bursts are heavy enough #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sP4IUDk5UB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 26, 2020
Another rainy, stormy week
Precipitation trends for this week show another active rainy pattern which will help adjust the dry, autumn rainfall numbers to "near-normal" by the end of the week. Rainfall numbers had been significantly below-normal from September 1 to October 10, but have accumulated 1" to 3" rainfall over the last 10 days.