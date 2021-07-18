TODAY
Sunday's weather will be a lot like yesterday's, temperatures will reach the middle-80s with some humidity out there. While there will be some passing clouds this afternoon, any rain chances look to be over southern Missouri.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The weather pattern will become "stuck" this week as a high pressure system will dominate the western 2/3rd's of the country. This will push the jet stream far to the north, ending any major rain chances for the foreseeable future.
The main theme this week will be the slowly rising temperatures, by Thursday we could go into the 90s. Humidity will also slowly creep up each day, so Thursday into next weekend is looking quite warm. Sunny conditions will prevail for the 8-day.